’The hunt is over’… for the world’s tackiest wedding cake

In less flattering terms, some wedding cakes could be described as over the top, underwhelming or even boring. But a custom-made wedding cake drew the ire of online users when it was shared to Reddit’s wedding shaming forum. The hunting-themed cake that shows a bride holding a rifle under her arm while dragging her groom's body was slammed for being “trashy” and “gross”, the Daily Mail reported. The unnamed person who shared a picture of the cake to the forum, wrote: “Immediately no. Immediately no.” The post was upvoted to 98% and received more than 200 comments.

We’ve seen some interesting wedding cakes, and that’s putting it mildly, but this one does take the cake (excuse the pun).

With a sign reading “the hunt is over”, we get the joke that ties in with the hunting theme. But things get weird with the cake toppers showing the bride, armed with a rifle, pulling the groom, dressed in camouflage gear, who appears to be dead.

According to the Daily Mail, the cake was made by Graceful Cake Creations in the US and was made to represent a tree stump, with a deer, two large bullets, and autumn leaves surrounding the bride and groom.

The finished product looked less than desirable, and Redditors took their anger out on the bride and groom.

“The cake’s design is just conjuring up all sorts of monstrosities,” commented one user.

Another thought “this ’bride murders groom' thing is over-the-top gross”.

Some did see the funny side with "At least the groom isn’t bloody?“ and ”Well made cake but omg so tacky."