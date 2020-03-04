The story behind Somizi and Mohale's stunning wedding bands

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

With the second episode of Showmax Original 'Somizi & Mohale: The Union' now streaming, you could hear collective jaws drop. The couple had their wedding band consultation with married couple Kealeboga and Ursula Pule, who brought out diamonds with price tags of up to R2.9m. The Pules founded their company Nungu Diamonds in 2013 and have been widely praised for Somizi and Mohale’s unique wedding bands, not least by Somizi himself, who wrote on Instagram: “We still can’t believe how @nungudiamonds were able to bring our vision of our rings to life just as we had imagined them. Not only am I proud of what u did for us but it's so refreshing to see young black folks owning and taking up space in the mining and diamond industry.” Instead of only selling pre-designed or wholesale pieces, Nungu Diamonds first invite their clients to get up close and personal with their diamonds.

“We call this the Nungu Diamonds Experience. So Somizi and Mohale came to see us, they got to see and touch the diamonds first, and then from that conversation they decided on the design, which my wife spearheaded,” said Kealeboga.

Ursula, who designed the wedding bands, gave some insight into the process.

“When designing the couple’s rings, everything stemmed from their personalities, which were the inspiration for the designs. Mohale and Somizi have two different personalities, although they may be similar in certain ways.

“Mohale was very much involved in the design. He requested a different design and one that was rose gold in colour. I initially showed him something I had created before. He loved it, but requested that we take the design a bit further.

“So when I looked at the design, I thought to myself, when two people get married, their lives interweave, no matter how different they are to each other. And that’s what their wedding bands represent.

“Their rings look like woven baskets, and that’s because the rings are made up of diamonds in two different shapes - round-cut diamonds, and baguette diamonds. Together, they help create that interwoven look, representing two different human beings that have come together,” added Ursula.

It took three weeks just to set the diamonds. “What we did is take apart the two-carat diamond idea and designed it in a layout, or pattern, that speaks to the individual. This is a good example of the design taking precedence over the size of the diamond.”

“It’s not about having the biggest diamond,” agreed Kealeboga. “It’s what you do with it that matters.”