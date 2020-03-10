This guy used an elephant to propose to his girlfriend and of course she said 'yes'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Remember when Hector Mkansi proposed to his bride Nonhlanhla Soldaat in a KFC restaurant? The video instantly went viral, sparking an outpouring of love and support from South Africa. It was a sign that if done right, it's bound to go viral. Over the years, guys have pulled out all the stops when it comes to popping the question. Now one couple have put their own spin on a very unique South African proposal. The video was first posted to Instagram by Dala U Crew. The social media platform highlights videos and memes that celebrates South African culture. The unnamed guy enlisted the help of an elephant to make the significant event even more memorable. But when introduced to him, the mighty beast can't seem to get enough of touching his head with his trunk.

The elephant then carries a "Will you marry me" sign over to the girlfriend while the guy gets down on one leg with a ring box in his hand. With such an elaborate proposal, there was little doubt of her saying "no".

The video seems to have gone down a hit with Instagram users, with many commending the boyfriend on a job well done.

"Finally.... an original... well done," commented one. Another said "Love it. Just what is needed on a Monday morning."

Another went as far as saying it was the best proposal ever.

For those who are hoping to the pop the question, check out the video below of the 10 most incredible marriage proposals of all time.



