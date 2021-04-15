This is crazy! Mother of the groom turns out to be the mother of the bride as well

Most of us have seen and heard some weird and wonderful wedding stories but this has to be right at the top of the most-bizarre list. Weddings are meant to be joyous occasions. A wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, was a joyous – but in a very different way. On the day of the wedding, the mother of the groom discovered that her soon-to-be daughter-in-law was in fact her long-lost daughter. On noticing a birthmark on the young woman’s hand, she approached the bride’s parents. The birthmark looked the same as the one her long-lost daughter had and it was in the same place. She asked the bride’s parents if they had adopted their daughter more than 20 years ago.

The bride’s family were shocked by the question as the adoption had been a family secret.

However, they revealed that they had found a baby girl by the roadside years ago and raised her child as their own.

The woman was overjoyed that she had found her child.

The bride said that she was "happier than the wedding day itself" when she realised that she had met her biological mother.

Naturally, this raised concerns about the marriage. Finding out that the man you’re about to marry is your brother is disturbing to say the least.

This is where yet another twist in the bizarre story comes in.

The mother of the groom then revealed that her son was adopted. She had adopted him after losing hope of ever finding her missing daughter.

The wedding continued with family and guests having lots of reasons to celebrate.