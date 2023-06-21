This is ridiculous! Bride wants all her bridesmaids to have microblading done

Some brides really do have some ridiculous demands, especially when it comes to their bridesmaids. This bride, who can safely be called a bridezilla, wants all her bridesmaids to get microblading done but one of the bridesmaid’s boyfriends is not happy about it all.

He took to Reddit’s AITAH group to vent about the situation and to find out if he’s an a**hole for trying to stand up for his girlfriend who’s one of the bridesmaids. “My sister ‘Megan’ is getting married this summer. She had asked my girlfriend ‘Rosie’ to be a bridesmaid in the wedding,” wrote the user. A week ago the bride told all the ladies in the wedding party that they have to get microblading done.

“For anyone who is like me and had no idea what that is, microblading is getting eyebrows tattooed on your face,” he explained. He continues to say that all of the bridesmaids have eyebrows so he doesn’t understand the request. “I think this is a ridiculous thing to demand of people and so does Rosie. Megan never said anything about this when she announced she was getting married this summer and asked Rosie to be a bridesmaid,” he continued.

“There's nothing wrong with Rosie's eyebrows. She even tried to compromise with Megan and said she would have them dyed for the wedding if it was that important.” “Rosie has naturally light blonde hair and very light blonde eyebrows so dark eyebrows will look ridiculous on her, but she was willing to dye hers and have them dark for a few weeks just to make Megan happy.” However, the bride still wasn’t happy, so his girlfriend dropped out of the wedding party.

Now the bride is furious at her. “When I told Megan to back off because trying to force someone to get eyebrows tattooed is ridiculous, Megan turned on me. “She says it's none of my concern and I should not have interfered into something between her Rosie, and that Rosie is being unreasonable because the microblading fades within a few years. I can't believe Megan thinks it's reasonable to ask this.”

“I was defending Rosie because I don't think Megan is being reasonable. AITAH for defending Rosie?” he asked Redditors. One user responded by saying: “Holy cr*p, she wants her bridesmaids to alter their appearance for years and years? That's completely delusional. This takes the bridezilla thing to a whole new level of entitlement. I wouldn't even attend at this point. So, NTA obviously.”