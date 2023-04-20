Tips on how to choose the perfect wedding ring

If you thought finding the perfect wedding dress was stressful, then you clearly haven’t started looking for wedding rings yet. Your wedding dress is the show-stopper for one day but your wedding rings are meant to last you a lifetime.

Therefore there are many factors to take into consideration before making a final decision. Steffie Theunissen, Sterns brand marketing co-ordinator, gives some tips on what to look out for when shopping for your wedding ring. Style choice

Determine what are your style and preference before you make the decision. Are you a lover of the classics, a romantic, a vintage devotee or someone who really doesn’t know much about rings and wants something simple? This will give you the direction of what to look out for when going wedding ring shopping. You can never go wrong with a classic band. Picture: Pexels/Hebert Santos Set a budget

Before you start shopping, decide on a budget that you are comfortable with. This will help you narrow down your options and prevent overspending. There’s nothing worse than falling in love with a ring only to find out that it’s out of your price range! Education yourself

Do thorough research and educate yourselves on the different wedding rings and what speaks to you. Wedding rings are commonly made of white gold, yellow gold, silver and platinum. Each metal has its own pros and cons. Don't forget about maintenance. Some metals and styles require more maintenance than others. Matching wedding bands

If you and your partner want matching rings, consider choosing a style that works well for both of you. Choose a style that works well for both of you. Picture: Pexels/MrTiger Wedding ring fittings Take some time way ahead of the wedding to go for fittings with your jeweller and ensure that your ring is the perfect fit.