Tips on how to shop for the perfect wedding dress

Most little girls dream of their wedding day and especially the wedding dress they will be wearing as they walk down the aisle. However, what little girls don’t know is that as a grown-up bride-to-be, while it should be an exciting part of the wedding planning process, it can be daunting as well.

These days wedding dresses come in so many different styles, fabrics and details that it can all be a bit overwhelming to have to pick the perfect one for you. There are so many designs. Picture: Pexels Kate Andreeshcheva

Having said that, you can make your wedding dress shopping experience enjoyable and successful with some helpful tips. Here’s what to consider when searching for the perfect wedding dress. Start early

Begin shopping for your wedding dress as early as possible. This way, you’ll have enough time to browse through various options, make a decision, and allow time to make alterations if needed. Allow for time if alterations are needed. Picture: Pexels Gustavo Fring

Do your research Before hitting the bridal shops, do some research online or through magazines to get an idea of the wedding dress styles that you like. Create a vision board or save images of dresses that catch your eye. Having a general idea of what you’re looking for will help you narrow down your choices and offer guidance to the sales consultants.

Set a budget Determine your budget for the wedding dress beforehand. Setting a clear budget will help prevent you from falling in love with a dress that is beyond your means. Be honest about your budget with the sales consultants so that they can guide you towards options within your price range.

Consider your body type Different styles suit different body shapes, so it's important to find a dress that flatters your figure. Empire waistlines, A-line skirts, and ball gown silhouettes tend to be universally flattering. However, don't be afraid to try on different styles to see what works best for you.

Be open-minded While having a vision of your ideal dress is helpful, be open to trying on different styles recommended by the consultants. You may surprise yourself by falling in love with a dress you never expected. Keep an open mind and trust the expertise of the professionals assisting you.

Be open-minded to try something different. Picture: Pexels Evg Kowalievska Consider comfort

In addition to aesthetics, prioritise comfort when selecting your wedding dress. Your special day will be filled with various activities, including walking, dancing, and sitting, so ensure your dress allows freedom of movement and comfort throughout the day. Prioritise comfort when selecting your wedding dress. Picture: Pexels Danik Prihodko