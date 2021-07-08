Unbelievable! Bride-to-be bleaches flower girl’s hair without getting permission from little girl’s mom

An American mom is fuming after her mother bleached her daughter’s hair without her permission. Confused? Let me break it down for you.

The 11-year-old girl was meant to be the flower girl at her grandmother’s wedding at the end of July. Yes, the same granny who bleached her hair. Why would the granny do such a thing, you might ask?

Well, she wasn’t happy about the fact that her granddaughter’s hair was, at the time, dyed blue and wanted her to have a more natural look on the day of the wedding. Why an 11-year-old is allowed to have blue hair is beyond me. According to 7News, the mom said: “We dye her hair semi-regularly with Arctic Fox, which is safe for kids. About a week ago, we dyed it a very pretty blue.”

“My mum detests unnatural hair colours and has been hounding me to ‘fix it’ for the wedding,” said the angry mother. “My daughter was fine with being a brunette for a little while when I asked. I was going to let her blue fade out naturally, then put a dark brown over it a bit before the wedding.” The mom going to dye her daughter’s hair brown for the wedding. Picture: Unsplash So, how did the granny manage to bleach the girl’s hair behind the mother’s back?

The little girl was visiting granny because her mom and dad were on duty over the 4th of July weekend, giving granny the chance to take matters into her own hands. “But my mother, in all her glory, decided it was a perfect time to ‘fix’ her hair for me. This woman used to be a stylist (over a decade ago), but she should know better. “I am furious. Her hair is SO DRY and damaged, and the blue isn’t even out. It’s like this splotchy faded green/blue with spots of blonde.

“I don’t want to put ANY product on it now because I don’t want to risk more damage. The only good thing is she didn’t touch the roots. I have an appointment Thursday at the salon I go to for her to try and fix it.” “My daughter hates her hair and expected a pretty bleach blonde ‘like Billie Eilish’, which is what her grandma promised her, not a faded mess.” I’m not sure what I’m more disturbed by?

Is it the fact that the child’s mother is dyes her 11-year-old’s hair or the fact that granny bleached the child’s hair without her daughter’s permission? Reddit users were, however, outraged by the bride-to-be’s actions. One user said: “She abused your child. She schemed and manipulated.”