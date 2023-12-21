WATCH: Bride sees funny side to her father’s ‘wardrobe malfunction’ as he walks her down the aisle

The first time everybody gets to see the bride at the wedding ceremony is when she walks down the aisle. She would often have her father beside her to give her off to the groom.

It’s such a special part of the wedding ceremony - a part that generally runs smoothly. For this bride, however, things didn’t run as smoothly as one would imagine it would. TikToker @Sarah_conhers took to the app to share a rather unfortunate incident that happened at her wedding.

The video captioned: “PSA to all the 2024 brides - whoever is walking you down the aisle, make sure they’re wearing suspenders or a belt!” showed the bride walking down the aisle with her father. But before they could reach the alter, her dad’s pants started to slide down his legs and eventually dropped onto the floor, landing around his ankles. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the dad then proceeded to bend over, showing everybody his rear end, before pulling his pants back up.

The video has been watched almost 300K times, and while there were folk who thought it was a funny and memorable moment, many people commented on how quick the wedding photographer was. “Photographer used to be a paparazzi,” commented one viewer. “Ok - gotta hand it to the quick reaction from the photographer to capture the Kodak moment! 😂 memory for life!!!” responded another.