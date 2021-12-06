WATCH: Bride will forever remember her wedding as the day she threw up and got pooped on

For Hollee Lynnea-Kolenda Darnell, it was supposed to be her special day. Dressed in a beautiful white wedding dress and with friends and family in attendance, she was about to marry her true love. Unfortunately for her, things didn’t work out that way.

First, the 23-year-old, who suffers from low blood and low iron, had not had anything to eat or drink for the entire day, resulting in dehydration. Second, getting married under the Florida sun wasn’t exactly a brilliant idea, considering her medical history. Taking to TikTok, Darnell posted a video of herself and her groom standing before the marriage officiator.

Things look fine until a distressed Darnell tells her husband-to-be, Jackson, that she’s not feeling fine. Looking unsteady on her feet, she falls against her groom and then proceeds to walk across the gazebo and pukes against the railings.

@hollinator1424 Reply to @samanthaguice this about all that I could fit in😂 peep my poopy nephew at the end 😂🤪 ♬ original sound - hollinator1424 According to the New York Post, the clip was viewed more than 3.7 million times, and online users were so worried about Darnell that she was forced to follow it up with another post. She revealed another wedding mishap that was not captured in the first video, saying: “After I passed out… My sister had a fan on my baby nephew, so she came over to me to put that fan on me, and as she was holding my nephew he starts pooping. And the poop goes down her arm and onto my dress.”

@hollinator1424 Reply to @denise_84 part two- sorry I’m shaking I was nervous but I hope this explains everything 😅😂 sorry I’m repetitive ♬ original sound - hollinator1424 The good news is that the bride and groom managed to complete their vows and hopped on a plane to New York for their honeymoon.