WATCH: Bride’s heartbreaking wedding entrance goes viral after guests fail to show up

A bride was left devastated after making a grand entrance at her wedding reception only to find no one there. The distraught bride, Kalina Marie took to TikTok to share the heartbreaking scene where she enters the empty venue.

In the overlay caption to the video that has gone viral with over six million views, she says: “POV: you planned the most beautiful entrance. Just to open the doors to an empty venue.” In the caption below the clip, she goes into detail about how she planned the big day and how she was disappointed. “This is our entrance to our Masquerade ball. The Masquerade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to,” she writes.

She continues by saying that only five people showed up. “Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there,” she says. “The invite said 1pm. My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2 o’ clock, to 5 people. In a venue planned for 40.”

She adds that she dreamed of walking into the venue to see a bunch of people cheering them on and that they would be hooting and hollering for them in celebration. “But all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty,” writes the bride. “All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET @$$ we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, F$&K yea it did,” she continues.

