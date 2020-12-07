WATCH: Bride’s X-rated dance to Cardi B’s ’WAP’ leaves guests shook

For every bride and groom who take the traditional wedding route, their first dance as husband and wife as something to be cherished. Some practise for weeks before the big occasion to get things just right. But one bride chose to eschew tradition and do things her way. According to Britain’s The Sun, the bride – who happens to be a big Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B fan – launched into a provocative performance to hit song “WAP” with her wedding party during the reception. Taking to the dance floor, the bride and her bridesmaids performed a raunchy dance sequence, twerking and thumping the floor as guests looked on in amusement – or horror.

Sharing the clip to TikTok, the US bride captioned the post: “lmao i almost forgot, my bridesmaids & i surprised everyone with WAP at my wedding.”

The clip has already raked in more than 6.3 million views and 126K comments, and it’s been shared on Facebook page That’s It I’m Wedding Shaming.

In the clip, wedding guests can be heard cheering the group on. However, social media users weren’t quite as impressed.

“Cause humping the floor in your wedding dress is way classy,” commented one user.

Some noted how the bride’s brother and father looked on awkwardly in the background. Others were concerned that none of the guests wore masks and were not adhering to social distancing measures, considering the world is in the middle of a pandemic.