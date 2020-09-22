WATCH: Father of the groom interrupts wedding to say his piece, ends in showdown with angry bride

At every wedding an uncomfortable silence descends upon the room when the priest or marriage officer asks “If anyone objects to the union of these two, please speak now or forever hold your peace.”

Nine times out of 10, the silence lasts for two seconds until the wedding ceremony proceeds without a hitch. But on the very rare occasion, someone will shout from the crowd “I object”.

This is exactly what happened at a wedding in Detroit, USA when the father of the groom chose this exact time to share his feelings about the union between his son and wife-to-be.

Unluckily for them, the entire scene was caught on camera.

"I know you're not serious, man. I know you're not serious,“ says the father from the congregation as the stunned bride and groom look up.