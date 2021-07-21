WATCH: Forget flower girls, get yourself a money man to make it rain on your wedding day

No bridal party is complete without adorable flower girls leading the bride down the aisle. They’re a picture of cuteness overload as they walk with their shy smiles and awkward glances. But it appears the reign of the flower girl may soon come to an end. These days, TikTok is littered with brides making their grand entries sans flower girls as grown men take on the duty.

It’s called the flower men trend and it’s taking over social media. A few months ago, Denzyl Amankwah, from New Jersey, left the crowd captivated as he made his grand entrance at his best friend’s wedding as the self-designated “flower girl”. And then TikToker @morganstarr2 posted a video showing a grown man digging into his fanny pack and throwing red rose petals at the guests as he makes his way down the aisle stepping from one side to the other in rather cheesy movements.

Enter the money man. Vegas wedding planner Jenny could be onto something with her new wedding gimmick. Posting her video on TikTok, she wrote: “Who needs a flower girl when you have a money man!”