WATCH: ‘Help me!’ Groom signals for help during wedding ceremony

For anyone planning a wedding, they will know just how stressful it can be. Everyone wants their special day to be perfect.

While there might be things that one cannot always predict, like the weather or unruly guests, one can at least hope that your partner will help make the day run smoothly. Well, that’s what this bride most likely hoped for, but unfortunately, the groom had other plans. A video of a bridal couple at the altar has found its way onto TikTok and what should be a sacred moment was ruined, according to some, when the groom did something rather silly.

In the video that has been viewed 3.5 million times, viewers have a back view of the couple standing at the altar. Everything seems perfectly normal until you see the groom holding his cellphone behind his back with the screen facing the guest. On the screen, you can clearly see the words “HELP ME!!!” scrolled across repeatedly.

“If I wasn’t in on the joke, this would make me so sad. Not funny if she didn’t know about it,” commented one viewer. Another person said: “This isn’t funny at all. This is very disrespectful to the bride.” “Why do men get married if they think it’s such a joke,” responded another viewer.