WATCH: How to get Demi-Leigh Tebow's wedding makeup look









Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram This past weekend former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (now Demi-Leigh Tebow) said “I do” to American football player Tim Tebow at the La Paris Estate in Franschoek. On Tuesday, we got to see the first images of their special day.

Hubby Tim shared a picture showing his new bride looking blissfully happy, throwing her head back in laughter. He simply captured the image: “Forever. @demileighnp #tyingthetebow”

The new Mrs Tebow shared an image of the couple walking down the aisle just moments after officially tying the knot.

In the picture, we get to see a full image of her simple yet elegant wedding dress. The custom made off-the-shoulder dress was designed by David’s Bridal.

The look was accessorised with classic diamond and drop pearl earrings and a jewel-encrusted hair accessory which formed part of her veil.

Demi wore her hair slicked back into neat low bun styled by hairstylist Irina Grant.

The hairstylist posted a picture of the happy couple to her Instagram page saying: “It was a privilege and honor to prepare one of the brightest star of the world for her the most important day”.

Makeup artist Renee De Wit kept the bride’s look simple with a bronze eye, glowing complexion and nude lip.

De Wit shared a step-by-step video on her Instagram page showing how she created Demi's bridal makeup look as well as list of the products she used.