WATCH: Husband laughs while pastor disrespects his bride on their wedding day

You know how at most weddings they have a rehearsal dinner and stuff? I think rehearsal speeches need to be introduced so that speakers can refrain from saying nonsense at people’s weddings.

Story continues below Advertisement

Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. But this was not the case for a woman who got married last December. In a video that’s been circulating on Twitter, reaching over two million views, a pastor tells the bride that she should be grateful her husband chose to marry her “over a string of other women” he loves. The pastor started by telling the bride that she should call her husband by his clan name and not his first name.

“Ubaba lo, njengoba akukhethe kwabantu abaningi, zikhona i’ntombi azithandayo lo. Kodwa uzibone ukuthi ngeke zaba abafazi bakhe, wakhetha wena phezu kwazo zonke,” the pastor said, which loosely translates to: This man has other women he loves, but he chose you. The other women will never get to be his wife, but you did.” Indoda ayibizwa ngegama pic.twitter.com/Sc8UNBhm6K — Aa Zanembo! (@Xhosa35176379) January 21, 2023 He continued to tell the bride that she should not check her husband’s phone because the other women would still be texting him, even though he’s married. People on social media were appalled by the pastor’s behaviour, saying what he did was uncalled for. He should not have embarrassed the bride like that.

Story continues below Advertisement

“What's crazier is how people genuinely want women to accept this from husbands and then blame feminism when women decide to leave marriages. How is no one interjecting to this nonsense?” commented @MphoMoalamedi. What made things worse was that the husband stood there, laughing with the crowd instead of interjecting and protecting his wife. “I hear what this man is saying, but why the hell is the groom laughing? Meaning he agrees!? That’s what would make me walk away…. My husband's reaction. Because if he won’t defend me????? There’s worse to come,” said @KopanoLetswele.

Story continues below Advertisement