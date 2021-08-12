WATCH: Imagine pitching up drunk at your wedding? Well, this groom did and what followed was a comedy of errors

Most brides cherish their wedding day but if this video is anything to go by, we’re not sure if this groom felt the same. What appeared to be an intimate gathering turned into a worldwide viral sensation on TikTok, and then Twitter after it was reshared once again.

Reposting the clip on Twitter, online user @Ponagatso_ captioned the post: “This gang is dramatic”, and you’ll see why once you’ve watched it. The video shows the bride and groom about to exchange vows but it’s not your ordinary ceremony. For one, the groom appears to be buzzed out of his mind, no doubt working off the after-effects of the night before. That must have been a lit bachelor party. He’s so inebriated that a friend has to physically keep him up while standing next to his bride, who appears calm while her man falls all over the place.

This gang is dramatic pic.twitter.com/mgFv1HeJ7x — Ponagatso Ngob'za (@Ponagatso_) August 11, 2021 When it comes to signing their marriage certificate, the groom struggles and can’t seem to hold the pen in his hand, let alone sign it.

Wedding guests can be heard laughing in the background when, for a second, he appears to fall over. The video has gained 4.6K views and varied responses. “If i dont get whatever bachelor's party he got I ain't going to the alter,” commented one user.