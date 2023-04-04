WATCH: ‘It cost R0 to marry the love of my life’

Weddings can be costly affairs, so couples have to find ways to cut costs as much as possible. Whether it’s a booze-free wedding or making your guests pay for their own food, you’re still going to have to fork out some cash.

This couple, however, managed to get married for free, leaving people in awe. In a TikTok video captioned: “It cost R0 to marry the love of my life” user @wonder_womxn shows snippets of herself and her husband on their wedding day. In the video that has been viewed over 100k times, we see the happy couple walking off into the sunset hand in hand, posing in front of The Bay Christian Family Church, as well as signing the registry.

In the comments sections she adds: "We got married at church and then had an intimate get together with our closest family and friends." Most of the users were happy for the couple and supported their decision to have a no-cost wedding. "Yes, let's make this more of a thing cause damn people be giving out dollars for a wed then guest still be able complaining," said one user.

Another commented: “This should be normalised ... Some of us live in debt trying to please people. Well done, you both look happy. Many blessings upon your union.” “Beautiful and debt free, no stress, most marriage cracks start just after wedding because of debts pressure, I applause you for your wise move” said another. “They were ready for A MARRIAGE and not a wedding. I am inspired as a man,” commented someone else.