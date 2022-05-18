WATCH: Mom waits for son’s wedding day to share his embarrassing childhood gift

Imagine holding onto a gift for so long that you’ve waited for one of the most important days in your child’s life to reveal what it really was? That’s exactly what this mother did when she delivered her speech at her son’s wedding.

Story continues below Advertisement

The groom, Brent, is seen sitting in absolute horror next to his new bride as his mother takes the stage. Holding a rose in her hand, she said, “Brent was so excited to find this rose for his mom.” His mother said when Brent was younger, he approached her with the rose and said he used all his money to buy her the gift.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I didn’t tell him till today what it actually is,” she said and asked the bride to open the rose. Taking the rose, the bride’s face brightens when she realises hidden in the “rose” is a pair of G-String panties. The wedding guests immediately applauded Brent’s gaffe. His dad said, “He was about 10 when he got this for Char.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Unfortunately, for him it’s a moment he’ll probably never live down. The comments accompanying the post made for equally funny reads. “Mom be playin’ the long game. She saved it for life’s most important, aka most embarrassing moment,” said one online user.

Story continues below Advertisement