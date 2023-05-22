WATCH: Mzansi is shooketh after woman in bridal gown can’t differentiate her fiancé from his identical twin

South Africans are shocked that a woman was unable to tell the difference between her fiancé and his identical twin brother.
On last night’s episode of “You Promised To Marry Me,” a woman, Neo, was embarrassed when she confronted her boyfriend of six years about the promise he made two years ago to marry her.
She was shocked when she found him with his twin and couldn’t tell them apart.
Instead of confronting Sihle, her boyfriend, she me his brother, Sipho, thus leading to Sihle believing that his girlfriend was having an affair with his brother.
All that happened while Neo was in a bridal gown, ready to get married to a man who had played her and couldn’t fulfil his promises.
Tonight on #YouPromisedToMarryMe— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) May 21, 2023
Neo finds it hard to differentiate her fiancé from his identical twin, which makes it hard for her to know who exactly promised to marry her. pic.twitter.com/6KjIMysXre
Neo’s situation is not new. In 2018, a woman shared her story of sleeping with her husband’s twin. She described it as the best she’s ever had.
The only difference was that she had slept with his twin way before she had met her then-boyfriend and confirmed they were twins only after she was engaged to her husband.
She spoke briefly to the twin brother, and they both agreed to keep it a secret because their partners wouldn’t be comfortable knowing that they once slept together.
“He said he wanted me to meet his family. We went to his mum’s for dinner, and as soon as I walked in, there was Tom (the husband’s twin brother). I smiled at him and gave him a look that, I hoped, said: ‘Let’s keep this a secret’. He acted like he was meeting me for the first time. I didn’t see much of Tom, but when Danny and I got engaged, we had a party and, at one stage, Tom and I were alone in the kitchen.
“I said: ‘You won’t ever tell him, will you?’ And he said: ‘God no! No way!’ Tom was also engaged, so I knew he wouldn’t want to risk his fiancé knowing about us and, given that the twins were so close, I knew he didn’t want to risk messing up his relationship with Danny,” the woman once told Body and Soul.
Back to Neo, tweeps are surprised that she dated someone for six years and doesn’t know him, yet wants to be his wife.
Below are some of the reactions.
She just confronted the wrong twin. She can't tell her man after 6 years?😭— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) May 21, 2023
The bridesmaid's reaction is sending me. #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/zU1SgorgAW
She's too pretty for being a clown 🥺 #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/44jZWcjdBC— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) May 21, 2023
The bridesmaid's reactions reflect mine.😭 #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/WfjoFP9wu8— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) May 21, 2023
Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.