WATCH: Mzansi is shooketh after woman in bridal gown can’t differentiate her fiancé from his identical twin

South Africans are shocked that a woman was unable to tell the difference between her fiancé and his identical twin brother. On last night’s episode of “You Promised To Marry Me,” a woman, Neo, was embarrassed when she confronted her boyfriend of six years about the promise he made two years ago to marry her.

She was shocked when she found him with his twin and couldn’t tell them apart. Instead of confronting Sihle, her boyfriend, she me his brother, Sipho, thus leading to Sihle believing that his girlfriend was having an affair with his brother. All that happened while Neo was in a bridal gown, ready to get married to a man who had played her and couldn’t fulfil his promises.

Tonight on #YouPromisedToMarryMe



Neo finds it hard to differentiate her fiancé from his identical twin, which makes it hard for her to know who exactly promised to marry her. pic.twitter.com/6KjIMysXre — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) May 21, 2023 Neo’s situation is not new. In 2018, a woman shared her story of sleeping with her husband’s twin. She described it as the best she’s ever had. The only difference was that she had slept with his twin way before she had met her then-boyfriend and confirmed they were twins only after she was engaged to her husband. She spoke briefly to the twin brother, and they both agreed to keep it a secret because their partners wouldn’t be comfortable knowing that they once slept together.