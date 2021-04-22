WATCH: Prince Philip wore his wedding shoes throughout his life, close friend reveals

Prince Philip continued to wear the same black leather shoes from his wedding day throughout his life.

CBI president Lord Karan Bilimoria, a close friend of the late royal - who will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Thursday - has paid a touching tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.

Lord Bilimoria recalled Philip making the revelation in 2011 when The Duke was invited to the Zoroastrian Centre in London, where visitors were asked to remove their shoes.

Philip married the monarch on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey and would continue to use the shoes and have them re-soled when needed.

Lord Bilimoria shared with the MailOnline: "He told me once that he was wearing the shoes from the day that he got married.

"We were next to each other and tying up our laces when he told me that those were the same shoes from his wedding day. It was amazing.

"Who knows how many times they would have been re-soled or repaired? But they were the original shoes. They were traditional black leather shoes. He had had those shoes literally for more than 60 years.

"And that is because of his sentimentality. It was that genuineness which was ever present.

"It just shows what a wonderful person he was. He showed what a wonderful husband he was too.

"He was always one step behind the Queen at functions. He was absolutely perfect in what he did. He was a great support for her and was also a great leader. He had it all.

"He has been the most extraordinary husband, consort, champion, supporter and a rock to Her Majesty. In fact he has been the embodiment of true service leadership."

The Duke's funeral begins at 3pm with a national minute's silence.