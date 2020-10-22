WATCH: Sarah Hyland’s fake wedding shoot

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sarah Hyland took "fake wedding pictures" on the day she was supposed to get married. The 'Modern Family' star and fiance Wells Adams were due to tie the knot on August 20 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the couple still decided to celebrate with their friends on the day - which was their first out of quarantine in months - and Sarah donned a white dress and veil for a party in a winery. Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "We were going to get married 8/20/20 and it’s not happening anymore, but what can you do?" When Ellen noted they had still dressed in all-white on the day, she added: "Yes, we did. It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honour.

"I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun."

The couple announced in July they were postponing their wedding, with the 29-year-old actress insisting at the time that there were "more important" things happening in the world.

She said: "I think right now there are more important things to worry about.

"We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there.

"But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now, and that's helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others."