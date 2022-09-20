WATCH: Singer exposes cheating ex-boyfriend in front of his new bride - on his wedding day

It ain’t over until the fat lady sings. Well, this wedding singer might not have been fat, but she sure did bring her ex’s wedding to an end. When this bridal couple picked the band for their wedding they clearly didn’t do their homework because if they in fact did, they would have known that the lead singer of the band was the groom’s ex-girlfriend.

However, the lead singer claims she was accidentally hired to perform at his wedding. Having been cheated on by her ex, this was the perfect opportunity for her to take her sweet revenge. When Alexandra Starr, a cover singer for a band, posted a TikTok video with the caption, “He who cheated on me booked my band to perform at his wedding — and he doesn’t know I’m the singer,” it drew more than 17.4 million (and counting) views since she posted it on August 1.

@alexandra_starr What should I do? 🤔 ♬ Swordplay Showdown - thewiiguy And of course people wanted to know what happened next. On the couple’s wedding day, Starr executed her revenge, leaving the unsuspecting groom and bride in utter shock. On August 30 the wedding singer posted a TikTok video showing how she exposed her cheating ex-boyfriend, whom she had dated for five years, to his new bride.

In the clip, the bridal couple merrily prepare to dance to what starts out as John Legend’s famous love song “All of Me”. Because the singer has her back to the crowd, the groom is still blissfully unaware that it is his former lover singing. However when Starr suddenly switched the song to her version of “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood, and turning around to face the couple, her cunning plan fell into place as the groom stood their in shock.

The confused bride (who happens to be blonde) looked on as she sang the lyrics: “Right now, he’s probably slow dancin’ with a bleached-blonde tramp and she’s probably gettin’ frisky.” @alexandra_starr Replying to @Christina Venditti ♬ original sound - alexandrastarr The video clip has since been viewed over 10 million times with one million likes and more than seven thousand comments. Some viewer are left confused as to how the groom couldn’t possibly know that it was her, saying: “How did he not know your voice though?” while another commented: “Okay but how did no one notice you getting to the band area?”

