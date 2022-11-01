WATCH: Tossing of bridal bouquet turns into tug of war as two women battle it out

How far would you go to catch a bride’s bouquet? The tossing of the bride’s bouquet usually evokes two types of responses.

Either women run away from the pretty bunch of flowers or they all jump as high as they can in the hope of catching it. It’s said that whoever catches the bouquet is supposedly the next one to get married. Those who flee from the scene obviously have no interest in getting married while the rest are desperately wanting to say “I do”.

Those women really pull out all the stops in order to be lucky enough to catch the bouquet. Some women will kick off their heels to get ready to jump while others simply believe it’s all about positioning and will fight for the right spot. While it’s all fun and games and usually ends with one victorious woman and others left giggling, this particular bridal bouquet tossing left folk shocked as two single women practically got into a catfight over the delicate flowers.

A video of two young women battling over a bridal bouquet that popped up on Reddit’s Wedding Shaming group has left users stunned. The video shows the bride tossing the bouquet as per tradition followed by a group of eager single women scrambling to catch it. However, in this case, the bunch of flowers is caught by two women at the same time. It turns into a brutal tug of war as to who was in fact going to keep the bouquet.

