Wednesday, September 21, 2022

WATCH: Video of toddler accidentally dropping engagement ring in ocean goes viral

Luke and Harpie proposing. Picture: TikTok

Luke and Harpie proposing. Picture: TikTok

Published 3h ago

Everyone wants a great story to tell about their marriage proposal.

Whether it’s a classic go-down-on-one-knee proposal or something wild like proposing while sky-diving, it will always be memorable.

This marriage proposal is no different.

It involves a toddler, the ocean and a jetty. What could go wrong?

A TikTok video of a guy, Luke, proposing to his girlfriend, Jane, has gone viral when what was meant to be a cute and romantic surprise proposal goes wrong.

The video which has been viewed over 35 million times shows the happy couple and their toddler Harpie on a jetty at the moment when Luke goes down on one knee to propose.

The cute little two-year-old is handed the engagement ring to hand to her mom but drops it.

Because they are standing on a jetty the ring drops through the wooden slats into the water below.

You don’t even have to watch the video to imagine the frenzy that followed.

@stephanieariana0

Had to tell Harpie that it was kissed by the fish and mermaids for goodluck 😅![CDATA[]]>😂

♬ original sound - stephanieariana0

In a follow-up video, the couple shares what happened after the ring dropped in the ocean.

Yes, of course, Luke dove into the water to find the ring. And yes, they did retrieve the ring.

Luke says since it is a 6m drop all he had to do was “starfish” on his left-hand side to reach in and get it.

In response to people asking why they would do something like that “with a kid around,” Jane says that Luke wanted to ask Harpie as well since he is in fact her stepdad.

“I’m committing to both of them, so I felt like both of them needed to be present,” Luke said.

“It was an actual shared moment for all of us” says mom Jane.

Even though little Harpie is still upset about what happened and still talks about it, they reassured her by explaining that “it was kissed by the fish and the mermaid and that it (the ring) was blessed by the ocean”.

@stephanieariana0

Part 2 💍![CDATA[]]>💍

♬ original sound - stephanieariana0

While this was a dramatic proposal, it all ended well and will most certainly, be “one for the books”.

