WATCH: With his cheesy moves, fanny pack and pointy shoes, this guy is very serious about his flower girl duties

Before the bride makes her grand entrance, it’s the flower girls who melt the hearts of wedding guests.

“Ah how cute,” is the general response when these little girls have their princess-like moments.

Some might be a bit shy and provide a bit of comic relief as they stand at the entrance not knowing what to do.

While others confidently go about their duties.

Their very important task is to scatter flower petals down the aisle to create a floral carpet for the bride to walk on.

For some bizarre reason these little cutie pies are being replaced by guys - grown men.

Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a sexism issue, but come on now, where’s the cute factor in that?

Will the little flower girls soon be out a job?

We recently saw a guy upstage the bride with his elaborate petal scattering dance movement.

Making a dramatic entrance in his white suite and purple sash.

Three days ago TikToker @morganstarr2 posted a video, which already has 8 million likes and received over 46k comments, showing a grown man digging into his fanny pack and throwing red rose petals at the guests as he steps from one side down the aisle to the other in rather cheesy movements.

If the strut isn’t bad enough, his outfit certainly doesn’t help.

I can live with the floral jacket, but it’s hideous mirror lens sunglasses and the nasty pointy tan shoes that takes the whole cheesy guy vibe to another level.

While some of the comments congratulate the flower man on a job well done and sticking to the brief, others don’t find it funny at all.

Have a look at the video and decide for yourself.