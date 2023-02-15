WATCH: Woman accidentally records guest bashing her wedding

The bride, Yaya Kampen, has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the ultimate tip to find out exactly what people think of your wedding. Her video has received more than two million views.

It’s about time people lessen their guest list. Most of the time, the guests are there to judge the bride, her dress and the whole to-do. After retrieving the audio book, which was done via a telephone receiver, the couple were shocked about what had been said – the device had recorded more than the messages that were meant to be recorded. ‘’It was so sensitive that it actually picked up voices from our entire venue,’' she says.

#audioguestbook ♬ original sound - Yaya @yayakampen Accidental tea lol ☎️🤫🕵️‍♀️ #weddingtips This made the task of deciphering the messages complicated, so she decided to do it a year later. “We did realise after our ceremony that our wedding had caused a lot of drama in our small little town and in our extended family,” Yaya says. “And that is because we uninvited people who were clearly not supportive of gay marriage.”

In a follow-up video, she shares what was said and how she managed to hear it. To add to the drama – and comedy – Yaya reveals the culprit, in a picture at the end of the video clip. @yayakampen Little Miss Gossips at the Guest Book Table. Wait for the pic at the end though 😂😂 ♬ original sound - Yaya ‘’I would not want to hear what ppl (people) were saying at my wedding, I know ppl were placing bets on how long we’d last,’’ one user wrote. While another said: ‘’I wasn't expecting the picture! I love you for this. if this is the worst they could say about your wedding it must have been phenomenal. congrats!’’

