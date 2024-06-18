WATCH: Woman paid an actor to pose as the groom for a fake wedding picture to make her ex jealous, but there’s a twist to the tale...

They say revenge is sweet, and in this case, it most certainly was. A woman took to TikTok to share her revenge tale, but the ending has an unexpected twist that will leave you pleasantly surprised.

In a video that has been viewed over 16 million times, Noah shares what happened after she faked a wedding to get back at her ex for getting married. Hopping on the current “I remember when I lost my mind” TikTok trend, she shares a picture of herself and a fake groom in what looks like a normal happy wedding snap. The smiling “groom” is even holding a child in his arms.

However, the groom and the little boy, both dressed all in white in the wedding picture, were in fact paid actors. Then comes the plot twist. The next image shows Noah and the “fake groom” in a different wedding ceremony image. In this image, the same man is seen wearing a navy blue suit with the caption: “Plot twist: I fell in love with the [ninja emoji] and really married him.”

“The universe really said reverse uno” laughed another. “This could be a book or a movie,” said someone else. Another agreed saying: “This is a movie that needs to be made.”