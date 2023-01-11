The fact that my social media feeds are flooded with wedding posts is a sure indication that it's peak wedding season. From cosy, at-home weddings to more over-the-top affairs, bridal couples clearly have their fingers on the pulse of what is trending right now.

Gone are the days when you leave a wedding with a small slice of a wedding cake. Now you’re more likely to head home with a new house plant! A wedding is made up of so many elements. From the wedding gown to the decor, the flowers to the wedding cake, one has to keep up with what’s trending. Here are four wedding trends to look out for in 2023.

House plant decor Indoor plants are all the rage right now. People are creating jungles in their lounges! So it’s no surprise that the trend will flow over into other decor scenes. This is the decor trend for all the plant moms out there. As well as being a far more sustainable solution to using cut flowers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by filosophi events | erin bishop (@filosophi) Giant over-the-top cakes are back

“I had one wedding with a five-foot buttercream confection covered in dried flowers. We served it with big scoops of vanilla ice cream late at night with pizza and espresso martinis,” wedding planner Rebecca Gardner told Vogue Magazine. “Our clients are embracing the opportunity to personalise their cakes to match their wedding design, and the options for customising the wedding cake are endless. Our favourite personalisation for the cake is the cake topper. Clients can have fun with this by adding their furry pets or keeping it simple,” said wedding planner Bryan Rafanelli. Personalise your wedding cake with a fun cake topper. Picture: Alicia Zinn Colourful gowns

