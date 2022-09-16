Weed-smoking bride and groom want to light up a joint after saying ‘I do’ but would like to know, ‘Is this too cringe?’

Ever so often I find myself saying, “Now I’ve heard or seen it all” when it comes to wedding themes or ideas. Then ever so now and then something like this pops up and I find myself once again saying, “NOW I’ve really heard it all!”

A Reddit user took to the Wedding Shaming group to share a post about a bridal couple who have a rather odd idea for their wedding. The bride and groom start out by sharing that they “smoke weed a lot” and that they want to incorporate it into their wedding ceremony. Here’s me thinking that they probably want to have a cannabis-themed wedding, serving space brownies and wearing hemp but nope, that wasn’t it.

The couple wants to, at the end of the ceremony, after they’ve been announced husband and wife, light a joint and have Snoop Dogg’s “Drop it like it’s hot” play as they walk down the aisle. Of course, they love the idea and think it’s hilarious but are more interested in hearing from people whether it’s too cringe. However, most people are not too phased about the whole lighting of the joint idea but are more interested about what she says about the weddin, ruining the “elegance of the wedding” when they admit “elegance” isn’t really their thing.

One Reddit user commented: “I’m confused why they are having a formal and elegant ceremony if “elegance really isn’t us though”. To which another responded, “Could be that. Maybe, the joint part is like a demarcation line for when it stops being a traditional wedding and the only reason they agreed to the traditional elements is parents.” While another seemed to think they were baked when coming up with the plan.