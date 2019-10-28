Tim Burton's 'Nightmare Before Christmas'. Picture: Flickr.com

Some couples go all out when it comes to their wedding photos, while others tend to wing it on the day. But for Miami-based couple, Genesis and Kelvin, their wedding photoshoot had extra meaning. Inspired by Tim Burton's "Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Beetlejuice", they both told Insider that they wanted the photoshoot to be representative of the wedding they always wanted but could never afford.

The US film director and producer is known for his dark, broody undertones which blends fantasy and horror. Some if his most famous films include "Edward Scissorhands" and "Batman".

The couple who have been together for 10 years, are parents to a daughter with a severe form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome. Because of her illness, their wedding budget was small and time was always a limited resource.

When they did finally said their "I dos" in July 2019, the day "was a big flop", said Genesis. "We didn't really have a big wedding because our daughter has a disability," she added.