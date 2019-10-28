Tim Burton's 'Nightmare Before Christmas'. Picture: Flickr.com

Some couples go all out when it comes to their wedding photos, while others tend to wing it on the day. But for Miami-based couple, Genesis and Kelvin, their wedding photoshoot had extra meaning.

Inspired by Tim Burton's "Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Beetlejuice", they both told Insider that they wanted the photoshoot to be representative of the wedding they always wanted but could never afford.

The US film director and producer is known for his dark, broody undertones which blends fantasy and horror. Some if his most famous films include "Edward Scissorhands" and "Batman".

The couple who have been together for 10 years, are parents to a daughter with a severe form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome. Because of her illness, their wedding budget was small and time was always a limited resource.

When they did finally said their "I dos" in July 2019, the day "was a big flop", said Genesis. "We didn't really have a big wedding because our daughter has a disability," she added.

But their luck soon changed when a friend approached them about posing for a styled wedding shoot inspired by Tim Burton. Their immediate answer was "yes".

The couple left nothing to chance, and oversaw every detail, from the Jack Skellington and Sally cake topper to the "Snake and Spider" stew.

Check out their wedding pictures here

