What’s a ’predding’? It’s the new trend for celebrating cancelled weddings

The pandemic has led to a whole host of trends emerging within various sectors of business and society as a result of lockdown regulations. One industry, in particular, that has had to adapt and evolve is the wedding industry.

Apart from satin and lace covered masks donned by the bridal party and the inclusion of sanitation stations at every entrance point, we’ve seen couples marry in the style of drive-through movies, over video calls and even with a micro group of guests. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Deen (@laydielis) Rather than replanning their nuptials to fit within restrictive Covid-19 regulations, some couples have decided to postpone their wedding day rather than compromise on certain elements. From lavish destination weddings across the ocean to grand affairs with practically the entire town invited, when you dream of your special day, compromising to such a large extent is not an option.

Thus, many couples have seen their supposed wedding dates come and go with very little they could do to acknowledge them. From finding the perfect venue to picking out a caterer and a date that falls in a season that’s not too hot or cold, there are many reasons behind what makes a good wedding date. For some, it may be the anniversary of their first date, an off-peak time at work that will allow them to go on their honeymoon or a date that’s near a long weekend which will help ensure more people will be able to RSVP.

Rather than mourning the loss of their would-be wedding days, couples have instead decided to celebrate them. Pretend weddings, or “preddings” as they’re being dubbed online, are intimate make-shift wedding celebrations to honour would-be wedding dates. There’s no officiate or signing of a marriage licence, so it’s purely about the happy couple getting the chance to throw a party for themselves and their loved ones. We’ve seen brides wearing gorgeous white dresses, albeit casual, and grooms looking jdapper in a suit. The entire affair is far more casual and streamlined and has no strict itinerary.