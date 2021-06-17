Woman’s bizarre wedding night request leaves photographer and the internet shook

Wedding photographers try their utmost to make their client happy – what the client wants, the client gets – within reason, of course. But a recent request left the photographer gobsmacked.

In a Facebook post, the unidentified woman reached out to the lensman, asking him to document their two-day nuptials. And then came the most bizarre twist, the bride-to-be said she needed the photographer to take some “intimate photos” of their wedding night, as this would be their “first night together,” Australia’s 7news.com.au reported. “I just came across your page on Facebook as I’m looking for a last-minute photographer, the one we had just cancelled on us,” read the post.

“Our wedding is a bit unusual and we need at least three to four photographers since it’s scheduled to last two days. “But we would settle for two as beggars can’t be choosers. She also said she was willing to pay for all the raw images, and that they “will also need some intimate photos after (our) wedding as this will be our first night together.”

“Can you give me a quote for 20-25 hours of coverage, and for all the raws?” The post, which has since been deleted, made it onto a wedding group on social media, and sparked a huge debate among Facebook users. Some thought it was a joke, while others were genuinely disgusted.