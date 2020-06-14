You're invited to our wedding but don't forget your face mask and sanitizer

London - Masks and gloves will become fashion statements at post-coronavirus weddings, a survey has revealed, with couples asking guests to ensure their protective gear is in keeping with any colour schemes or themes. Waiters wearing personal protective equipment will be dishing out bottles of hand sanitiser instead of glasses of bubbly, and plated meals will be favoured over buffets. The survey by online wedding publication Hitched found that 87 percent of couples with weddings planned for this year have postponed them. And with the coronavirus pandemic changing the way we live, health and safety measures will be a top priority when the bride and groom finally walk down the aisle.

Coming up with creative ways to incorporate hand sanitation into ceremonies will be a new job for wedding planners – with suggestions including personalised bottles in welcome bags to pre-wedding favours being handed out on silver trays.

With large crowds frowned upon, many couples will have outdoor weddings, while ceremonies could be shorter with more room for standing and more space between guests.

Hitched editor Sarah Allard said: "If living through a pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how much we value our loved ones. This sentiment is going to shape how couples approach wedding planning for the rest of 2020 and into 2021."

Daily Mail