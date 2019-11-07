Zodwa Wabantu in MitaN wedding gown. Picture: SDR.

Unapologetic nudist and dancer Zodwa Wabantu is giving away the wedding dress that she was supposed to wear on her wedding with Ntobeko Linda. Zodwa and Ntobeko had been together for over four years before Zodwa proposed. However, the engagement was short-lived because soon after that, the couple called it quits while wedding preparations were underway.

Zodwa had already paid lobola and bought a R18K weeding gown, which she is now giving away.

She will be running a competition to give away the dress to a deserving bride-to-be.

According to a local newspaper, Zodwa said that she wanted to make someone happy since she couldn't live her dream.