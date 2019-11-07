Zodwa Wabantu in MitaN wedding gown. Picture: SDR.

Unapologetic nudist and dancer Zodwa Wabantu is giving away the wedding dress that she was supposed to wear on her wedding with Ntobeko Linda. 

Zodwa and Ntobeko had been together for over four years before Zodwa proposed. However, the engagement was short-lived because soon after that, the couple called it quits while wedding preparations were underway. 

Zodwa had already paid lobola and bought a R18K weeding gown, which she is now giving away. 

She will be running a competition to give away the dress to a deserving bride-to-be.

According to a local newspaper, Zodwa said that she wanted to make someone happy since she couldn't live her dream. 

"I want someone else to experience it because I couldn’t live my dream. I don’t want to sell it because I know it will make someone happy. If you’re thin, my designer will alter the dress to fit you, and if you’re thicker than me, the designer will still make means for the dress to fit," Zodwa revealed to the Daily Sun

The dancer is now dating Vusi Buthelezi whom she started a relationship shortly after breaking up with Ntobeko. 

I’m not a Best Girlfriend but a Starring❤️

In other news, Zodwa is set to launch her new fragrance range, Touchable Day, and Touchable Night which are being manufactured in China while the packaging was done in England and New York. 