Chanel’s sequinned cossie and swim cap with veil aside, which bride doesn’t want to look like she stepped off the Paris Haute Couture Week runway and then whisked down the aisle? Almost every collection at the recent showcase had a white dress or two interspersed among the designs.

Many of the dresses were made from fashion’s latest trend – ruffles.



There were short ruffled dresses that still managed to give the bride a shapely silhouette while showing some leg and ruffled veils that worked well with the more classic dress.

Bare shoulders were also prominent with bobs cut well above or hair pulled up or back.

Plunging V-necks, one-shoulder dresses and dramatic high low skirts – some with a train appearing from the waist and omitting the veil – were among what designers chose to show.

If you are tying the knot this year look to Ralph & Russo, Zuhair Murad, Georges Chakra and Giambattista Valli, Givenchy, Armani and Valentino for inspiration.

All images courtesy of Reuters