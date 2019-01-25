Tamaryn Green (Miss South Africa 2018) and Malcolm Henderson posing for pictures with horses participating in this year's Sun Met. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - This year, Sunbet , the official sport betting partner of the Sun Met celebrated with GH Mumm, will offer countless betting conveniences.



To place a bet with Sunbet, simply register an account and Fica your account by submitting a copy of your ID and proof of residence not older than three months. Place a bet online using the mobile-friendly website, phone it in using tele-betting, bet on the day at a tote and at Kenilworth Racecourse.

The common bet offerings are:

Win: bet on a horse to win.

Place: bet on a horse to finish in one of the top three places, including first.

Each Way: this combines a win and place bet . You collect the win and place payouts if the horse finishes first, and the place payout if it finishes second or third.

bet Double: a double requires you to predict the winner of any two races. The winning of the first leg are then wagered on the second leg. Both legs, the first and second prediction, need to win for a payout.

Place Accumulator: choose a horse to finish first, second or third in each of the seven races that comprises the Place Accumulator.

Swinger: pick two horses in a race and couple them in a Swinger. You win if the two horses chosen to fill two of the first three places.

Exacta: predict which horses will finish first and second in the exact order. Bet in three different ways: choose one horse to finish first and one horse to finish second. Choose any number of horses to finish first and to finish second and choose two or more horses. You’ll receive a payout if the horses chosen include the first and second finishers.

Bipot: choose a horse or horses to finish first or second in each of the six races that comprise the BiPot.

Jackpot: select the winners of all four races that comprise the Jackpot (Legs 1 to 4). Multiple horses can be selected in each of the four races.

Pick 3: Choose the winner of any three consecutive races. One horse or more can be chosen in each of the three races.

Pick 6: Choose the winners of all six races. One horse or more can be chosen in each of the races.

Trifecta: bet on horses to finish first, second and third in the exact order.

Quartet: bet on horses to finish first, second third and fourth in the exact order.

All to Come Bet: pick one horse to win or place in multiple races. Graphic: Wade Geduldt/African News Agency



