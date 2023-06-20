The Indaba Show: Chad Louw on encouraging young leadership

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> As the nation celebrates youth month, former Mayor of Oudtshoorn Chad Louw— who was the youngest mayor in South Africa at the age of 24 — speaks about how young people can get involved in leadership in the country. Louw is the guest on the Indaba Show this week with host Steven Taylor.

The ANC’s Louw, was appointed mayor after the November 2021 local government elections. However, he was ousted following a motion of no confidence vote. He is currently a councillor and the Provincial Head of Economic development and Job creation for South African Local Government Association (SALGA). Passionate about local community and addressing social ills that plague those living in rural areas, Louw launched the Chad Louw Foundation last year.

The foundation’s main aim is increasing access to basic services and academic opportunities for those living in rural communities. “We do outreaches in impoverished impoverished areas. We go to the informal settlements and try to change the situation, the living conditions, however possible,” he said. Speaking on having youth involved in leadership he said he is encouraged to see young people raising their hands and looking to get involved in local leadership.