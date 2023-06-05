The Indaba Show: Hakeem Kae-Kazim on his directorial debut with ‘It’s the Blackness’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Nigerian-British actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim is the guest on the Indaba Show with host Steven Taylor as he speaks on his acting career and his exciting new journey in directing movies. Kae-Kazim is best known for his work in the Starz television series Black Sails and his role as Captain Jocard in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

Taking on a new type of role in the industry, he directed his first movie called It’s the Blackness last year and is set to land in United Kingdom (UK) cinemas in June or July. “My next chapter for me is a directorial one. I'm just directing my first movie, my directorial debut. Now I can call myself a director, can you believe it?” he said. Written by newcomer Dapo Oshiyemi, the movie follows two ambitious graduates from an elite university who must navigate institutional and structural racism.

“I was a bit nervous initially, but I enjoyed the process. I love directing the actors, I loved having the vision for the whole piece. I love being able to put that together,” he said. Kae-Kazim was born in Lagos, Nigeria, where he spent his early years before his family relocated to London, England. It was in the UK at the age of 15 where he started taking an interest in acting. He attended the National Youth Theatre which was a summer program for children.