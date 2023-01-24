The Indaba Show: Phil Fearon on his music career and “magical” times in Cape Town

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer, Phil Fearon joins the Indaba Show this week and shares with host Steven Taylor about his music career and that Cape Town is one of his favourite places to perform. Fearon is a Jamaican–English record producer. He was the lead singer- songwriter for the 1980s band Galaxy.

Galaxy's hits include "Dancing Tight", "What Do I Do" and "Everybody's Laughing", which were all up-beat commercial pop songs, hitting the Top Ten of the UK Singles Chart. Born in Jamaica, Fearon and his family moved to the UK when he was six-years-old and settled in North West London, Paddington. Speaking on his music career and travelling the world to produce music and perform shows, he said he feels blessed to have had such an exciting career.

“There's been a few strange adventures along the way, but it's been wonderful as well. And the fact that we are still being asked to do shows now is such a wonderful feeling. It was wonderful then and it is still wonderful now, so I feel quite blessed about that,” he said. Fearon has also performed shows in Cape Town, a city he says has a special place in his heart. “The experience of Cape Town was magical, absolutely magical. The reception we got and the love we got was like nothing else. I cannot describe it. And the next chance I get to come back, I'll be there. Absolutely,” he said.

One of his favourite aspects of performing is the interaction with people after the show, he added, saying that he feels happy making others happy. “In South Africa, some of the best moments were after the shows, even leaving the venue, meet someone in the shop. And they say, ‘I just saw your show’. And that yes, that's one of the best things about my job, it’s so rewarding,” he said. * This article was published first by Magic 828. See original article here.