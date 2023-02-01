The Indaba Show: Watershed’s Craig Hinds speaks about their hit songs and creating more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Watershed frontman Craig Hinds is the guest on the Indaba Show this week with host Steven Taylor. Most famous for their signature tune 'Indigo Girl' which was released in 2002, Hinds said they strive to create more amazing music for their fans.

"It has been a really amazing career. I think the only thing that's made things slightly more difficult for Watershed is that in the very, very beginning, the first single we ever released was a big song. And so our mission has never been to get there, our mission has been how to stay there,” he said. Hinds was born in a little mining town called Stilfontein. His family then moved to Durban when he was young and settled in Johannesburg where he went to school. While he said that he started playing music from a young age, while he was at school he considered himself as more of a sportsman as his favourite sports included rugby and waterpolo.

“Only after school did I really get into music. I never imagined it being a career. I just thought it'd be something fun. And suddenly it turned around and became a career,” he said. As a band, Watershed formed when Hinds recorded his first album. He had already written “Indigo Girl” at the time when he first met the other band members, Paul McIver, Howard Combrink, Gideon Botes, and Quintin Askes. Now, the band has gone from strength to strength and are set to release their ninth album next year.

While touring Europe in June, Hinds said the band was approached by a European label asking if Watershed could produce a cover of “Never Let Me Down” from Depeche Mode. The label is set to release an album as a tribute to the late Andy Fletcher “Whenever watershed does a cover, it's about really respecting that original, and then it's putting your spin on your sound. Your voice is obviously there, but you don't want to change a song,” he said. * This article was published first by Magic 828. See original article here.