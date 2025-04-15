These plants will keep snakes out of your garden

South Africa’s climate and natural environment mean that snakes will always be around – even if you do not see them. However, this is not necessarily bad news. Snakes do not enter properties looking to attack people or pets; they are simply fulfilling their roles in the ecosystem, which includes controlling populations of rats and mice.

Just like mosquito-repellent plants, fly-repellent plants and mouse-repellent plants, planting snake-repellent plants can be one of the most environmentally friendly ways to keep these unwanted visitors at bay. Snakes dislike strong and bitter scents, so planting aromatic herbs and flowers can help to repel them. You can also use spiky plants that are difficult for snakes to slither through. These include:

Marigolds Marigolds’ sturdy roots are natural snake repellents. They emit a strong odour that repels snakes, gophers and moles. Their roots can reach areas where snakes may be burrowing, allowing the smell to penetrate deep into the soil. Lavender Lavender has a pungent scent that snakes find unpleasant. They tend to avoid crossing through it, making it a great choice for a natural anti-snake fence. Rosemary The strong aroma of rosemary can help deter snakes. However, it’s best grown moderately or in pots, as dense foliage may provide cover for snakes.

Alliums (onions, garlic and chives) Plant them in flower borders, amongst ground cover, or in shallow planters. One word of warning: the wide, strappy leaves can be an ideal hiding place for slugs and snails. Lemongrass Like other strong-scented plants, lemongrass can disorient snakes and make it harder for them to hunt. Cactus You can landscape with succulents and cacti to create a snake-repellent border. Their thorny surfaces deter snakes, while their height makes it difficult for snakes to pass through. They can also be used to protect other plants that snakes may try to hide under.

Mugwort In addition to its bitter scent, mugwort can indirectly affect snakes by reducing their food sources, making your outdoor area less attractive to them. Mother-in-law’s tongue Also known as sansevieria or the ‘snake plant’, it’s the sight of this plant’s tall, twisting, sword-like leaves that snakes find off-putting. Pink agapanthus A member of the onion family, agapanthus is a stately plant with pink trumpet-shaped flowers that bloom in spring and early summer. Its strong aroma helps to keep snakes away.