Today's Friday the 13th, get your four-leaf clover out

Today is Friday the 13th and we all know what that means.

The superstition concerning Friday the 13th is believed to come from the Last Supper, attended on Good Friday by 13 men – Jesus Christ and his 12 disciples – the night before his crucifixion. However, very little is known about the origins of this well-known day.

Many historians conclude that the superstitions around this day emerged in the late 19th century.

Many people fear what the day entails as it said that bad things are bound to happen on the day, it is the first time that this unlucky day occurs not only for the first time all year but for the first time all decade,

However, not all cultures believe or fear Friday the 13th. Tuesday the 13th is considered much more disturbing in Spanish and Greek cultures. In Italian culture, Friday the 17th is considered to be far more unfortunate than the 13th.