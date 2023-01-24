Unemployed wife refuses to downgrade her lifestyle for overwhelmed husband

A husband, who is feeling the pinch when it comes to the rising cost of living, has taken to social media to solicit advice on how he should proceed after his wife refused to downgrade their lifestyle. The man wrote anonymously on the Facebook page, #AskRefilwe, seeking advice after another man had shared that he was feeling overwhelmed by home loan instalments and he wanted to downgrade but his girlfriend didn’t want to.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am in a similar situation but I am a married man and my wife won’t let us downgrade,” said anonymous. According to the man, they own two cars and a house in an estate. Their children attend a Curro school. Niggas die so that Mamas can shine on Instagram. 🫣![CDATA[]]>🫣 pic.twitter.com/Ov1xBEcX11 — Mo (@Mo_Magoda) January 21, 2023 “My wife doesn’t work and I am paying R14 000 for the cars (excluding insurance, petrol). My home loan is R18 000 (R2 million bond). I have 2 kids that attend Curro cost R14 440 excluding extra activities,” said the man.

He continues to reveal that he had asked his wife to downgrade. However, she said that if they downgraded, all her friends and family would think they failed and “we will be the laughing stock of our community”. The man also mentions that he earns R60 000 after deductions, however, the cost of living is too high for him and at the end of the month, he is left with only R500. Of course, social media users on Facebook and Twitter weighed in the matter adding their two cents.

Story continues below Advertisement

@Uncle Cool said: “How do you discuss bills with someone who doesn't contribute a cent in your household?” ®baybz®🇿🇦 said: “He’s the one providing for the whole family so why can’t he make a decision suitable for him and everyone. The wife will have to adjust at some point cos man is drowning, imagine being left with 500 from that amount ae.” Now watch: