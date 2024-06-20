WATCH: The crazy ‘not real’ plane lady goes viral once again, but this time she’s flying a real plane

Remember the “crazy” lady who was convinced there were invisible passengers on the plane?
Yes, the one who went viral after being filmed having a complete meltdown on board a flight.
The Texan woman, Tiffany Gomas, has once again popped up on our radar, but this time she appears to be in control of an actual plane.
She tweeted a video of herself sitting in the co-pilot’s seat, seemingly flying a small plane.
The video captioned, “Went from freaking out on a plane to flying one,” has gone viral with two million views.
Went from freaking out on a plane to flying one. 😂![CDATA[]]>🤣 pic.twitter.com/robTWBZx0K— Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) June 17, 2024
At one point in the video, she asks the pilot if he wants the controls back, but he declines, letting her take the wheel for a while longer.
In a follow-up post, she tweets: “People, chill. We were in cruise above 10,000 so a ‘non-critical phase of flight. The only people on the flight were my family.”
Nonetheless, the irony of the so-called “crazy plane lady” flying a real plane wasn’t lost on X users.
A pilot responded to her tweet, saying: “Good job! As an airline captain, I can say conclusively: That plane is real.”
Another person joked saying: “That plane is not real.”
One X user asked her: “Did you make sure your passengers are real?”
To which she responded: “It was my family, so I’d assume so.”
“You’ve come a long way. You’ll never know how much joy I got out of the freak out video and all the memes that followed. In all seriousness I’m glad you could own it, laugh about it and move on,” tweeted another.
IOL