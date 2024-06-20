WATCH: The crazy ‘not real’ plane lady goes viral once again, but this time she’s flying a real plane

Remember the “crazy” lady who was convinced there were invisible passengers on the plane? Yes, the one who went viral after being filmed having a complete meltdown on board a flight.

The Texan woman, Tiffany Gomas, has once again popped up on our radar, but this time she appears to be in control of an actual plane. She tweeted a video of herself sitting in the co-pilot’s seat, seemingly flying a small plane. The video captioned, “Went from freaking out on a plane to flying one,” has gone viral with two million views.

Went from freaking out on a plane to flying one. 😂![CDATA[]]>🤣 pic.twitter.com/robTWBZx0K — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) June 17, 2024 At one point in the video, she asks the pilot if he wants the controls back, but he declines, letting her take the wheel for a while longer. In a follow-up post, she tweets: “People, chill. We were in cruise above 10,000 so a ‘non-critical phase of flight. The only people on the flight were my family.”

Nonetheless, the irony of the so-called “crazy plane lady” flying a real plane wasn’t lost on X users. A pilot responded to her tweet, saying: “Good job! As an airline captain, I can say conclusively: That plane is real.” Another person joked saying: “That plane is not real.”

One X user asked her: “Did you make sure your passengers are real?” To which she responded: “It was my family, so I’d assume so.” “You’ve come a long way. You’ll never know how much joy I got out of the freak out video and all the memes that followed. In all seriousness I’m glad you could own it, laugh about it and move on,” tweeted another.