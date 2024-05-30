WATCH: Voters share how they got their freebies on Election Day

On Election Day thousands of South Africans stood in long queues for hours to cast their vote. As a reward, voters could score a couple of freebies from a few outlets if they showed their marked thumbs.

At the Spur, you could get a free cup of coffee, while Wimpy gave away cups of coffee or hot chocolate. Krispy Kreme handed out one glazed doughnut per voter and you could score a free bath bomb at Lush. Of course, successful voters, after spending hours in queues, took advantage of these free offerings.

TikTokers were eager to share what freebies they scored on the day. Popular content creator Intezaar Kippie and his family popped into Canal Walk in Cape Town to collect their freebies. After excitedly getting his free glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme he headed off to Spur for his cup of coffee.

Unfortunately, they were told they needed to sit down for a meal to get the free coffee. They then went to Wimpy to successfully get their coffee. Even though they were eager to get their bath bombs from Lush, they were out of stock by the time they got to the store.