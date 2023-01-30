It’s one of the most exciting feelings to receive a package that you’ve been waiting for; especially if it’s the outfit you plan to wear over the weekend. One TikToker, Amanda Ellis was one of those who get excited to receive a package from the popular online shopping platform Shein, from which she had ordered a dress.

There has been a lot of talk around Shein. Last year, there were claims of poor working conditions and borderline abuse. According to an IOL report, women employees washed their hair during their lunch breaks because of not having enough time to do so after work. And employees get paid next to nothing – 35c for each garment made. In addition, Ellis received an unsettling note. Do you remember the line from a famous scary movie? “You’re gonna die in 7 days”. This has a similar vibe to it.

The Tiktoker shared a video where she describe the eerie moment when she opened her package. “Six pieces of unfolded paper fell out,” Ellis said. “They all say the same thing: ‘You are going to die in this suit’.” @michigansmiles84 #sheingals ♬ original sound - Amanda #shein @shein_official #sheinhaul #sheinfashionweek @SHEIN_Official @SHEIN_News @SHEIN_Japan please explain the attatched video. I ordered on Jan 15th, this dress and others. Upon opening the inner Shein package, 6 pieces of folded over papers fell out. I am scared and worried and called local police. This is not a joke. I will not be wearing or trying on this dress, even if it is a joke. #worried She then washed her hands and put gloves on, but was freaked out by the whole thing.

“Little bit worried; (it’s) a bit scary,” she said in the video. “I will not be wearing this dress nor trying it on,” she continued. “I called the local police department even.” She isn’t even interested in the dress anymore.

Other TikTokers were linking the notes to the chemical use in Shein . “It's a long shot but they could have been trying to warn you about toxic chemicals used in the dressmaking?” “Maybe it’s a warning about the chemicals in the dress?” one follower wrote, referring to claims that Shein exceeded the permitted chemical limits in their products.