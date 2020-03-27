What South Africans will be up to for the next 21 days

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa announced a lockdown from Thursday, March 26 until April 16, 2020. Now that everyone has to be home in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, many don't know what to do with themselves. Some will work from home but have no clue what to do in their spare time. I've asked a few South Africans to share their tips on what they would be doing during the lockdown. This is what they had to say: Lorna Charles Lorna Charles will limit her social media usage and encourages you to to do the same. She said that guarding your mental health during this time was important. Charles said people should focus on the positive.

"Practice yoga, breathing techniques, meditation, prayer or watch anything fun or that can benefit you on Youtube.

"Read that book, learn to cook a traditional meal (I want to learn how to make roti) or do the things that you never had the opportunity to do," she said.



Devina Haripersad



Devina Haripersad will use the time for self-growth, and judging by her response, not even covid-19 is going to stop her.

"I am going to write that book, lose some weight and grow my hair. I will use the time to learn how to bake," she said.



Carmen Munsami

Carmen Munsami hopes to use her time at home to rest more and stress less. She made a list of things she wants to do while she is at home, including praying and reading the Bible, gardening, spending quality time with her dog, reading and trying out new recipes. Munsami wants to work on some business ideas and enrol in a free online course.

"Now is the time to do what you always wanted to do. Spend time with your family. "

Photo by Thought Catalog from Pexels.

Sharen Emmerick

This avid traveller may not be able to whisk herself to a game drive, but she intends on transporting herself to different worlds while reading.

She hopes to spend time doing the three R's during the lockdown: read, rest and rejuvenate.

She recommends a few free sites to visit during the lockdown. For audiobooks, visit stories.audible.com/discovery

For 700 Free books from Cambridge press, visit

https://www.cambridge.org/core/what-we-publish/textbooks# For free broadway shows, visit

https://www.insider.com/stream-broadway-musicals-plays-for-free-online-limited-time-coronavirus-2020-3

Phindile Mkhize



Mother of one Phindile Mkhize has a goal to continue her healthy eating and exercise regime.

"I want to get in good shape and be in a positive mindset, "she said.

Photo by Trang Doan from Pexels.

Peter Meyer

Author and actor Peter Meyer will be working from home. For that, he needs a good internet connection and a pantry filled with long-lasting food. Meyer will indulge in many gin and tonics and binge on Netflix shows during his time at home.



Maeshni Naicker

Actress Maeshni Naicker will take a break from acting to spend with her family. She hopes to relax, rejuvenate, detox, read and enjoy a few board games.

She encourages people to learn something new every day, try out new recipes and pamper themselves.

Lauren Hendricks

The newly married Lauren Hendricks is hoping to use the lockdown time to practice her cooking and baking.

"I'm all stocked up, " she said.

She will juggle work and assignments during this time. Her advice to others: "Try to use the time to spring clean, exercise with the family (challenge each other), read and rest more."

Picture: Pexels.





Arthi Gopi

Arthi Gopi, who will work remotely, has devised a daily routine that balances work and play effortlessly.

"My day is fairly structured. I will stick to my office hours and relax after 5 pm. My advice to those remote working is to maintain the division between office and work hours."

Arthi and her husband, who recently purchased a new home, will use their spare time together to tackle DIY projects at home.

Dumisani Ngwaila

Dumisani Ngwaila has 5 books he hopes to finish reading during his lockdown period.

"I will be reading a lot. I also hope to get lost in a few series and not overthink about work too much. I wish I had registered for my honours degree."

Gabbi Brondani Rego

Although she won't be able to travel until the president lifts the current travel ban, Gabbi Brondani Rego hopes to spend her time researching destinations to add to her bucket list.

Rego, who is an avid traveller, will work remotely and will stick to a "normal workday routine "

"I will go on my daily routines as normal. Once I'm done with work, I want to sign up for a free Coursera course to help me learn something new, which I know will benefit me in the long run.

"I'll also be spending some time daydreaming, reading and learning about destinations around the world that could inspire my bucket list for when the world goes back to "normal".

Nolubabalo Damoyi

Nolubabalo Damoyi hopes to reconnect with God.

"I will be praying and reading His word. This 21 days will also help me find myself. It will be a form of therapy for me. "

Lisle Brown

Lisle Brown's message is simple: "Stay calm and binge on Netflix."

Photo by Roberto Nickson from Pexels.

Ems Moipone Tsotetsi

This bubbly PR lady believes her "mental well-being will be tested during this time."She intends to meditate, eat healthily and exercise to help her stay in top form and think positive thoughts.

"There are tons of workout videos on YouTube that people can use to stay healthy.

"I also recommend that people document their thoughts in a journal."



Siphathisene Dube

Rugby player Siphathisene Dube will keep sane through indoor training and playing PS4.

"Lockdown is a time to do the things you've been postponing to do.

"If you are not working from home during the lockdown, occupy yourself with other activities. He recommends keeping fit, eating healthy and spending time with loved ones.

"Use the time to get to know others living with you during the lockdown," he said.