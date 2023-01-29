What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Jan 29 - Feb 4)

Aquarians are rarely victims of circumstance. While not everything goes the way you plan, most situations seem to work to your advantage. Even more so this year, when the cosmos encourages you to follow your heart. Mars brings a special mentor on the scene. This wise old soul will help expand both your mind and your horizons. June comes loaded with sparkle. Your powers of persuasion prove irresistible.

It’s a time when you could talk yourself straight into new work or, perhaps – new love. Don’t be surprised if some outcomes are different from what you’d imagined. Aries (March 21 - April 20) If you’ve been tiptoeing around any kind of resolution or dodging an important conversation, this could all come to a head this week. Hidden tensions may surface, especially if you’ve been making too many sacrifices for someone. You’re nobody’s doormat, Aries – a fact that will soon becomes crystal clear.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Life has been a battle recently. The trouble is, you’re a natural for taking on too much and others will happily load you up when you let them. As you step into the week early indications may not suggest any different, but a change is on its way. After the 2nd, work and business shoot skywards. As does your love life. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Ambition seems to take priority this week, but it needs to correspond with careful planning. When trying to turn opportunities into reality, it’s crucial to manage both your time and energy. Perhaps you’re considering a career change, or you want to start a business of your own? Whatever the case, it’s time to raise your public profile. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) People need predictability, so no one is going to be very happy if you’re constantly changing your mind. It’ll be harder still if you start talking about plans or proposals that very few can understand. Nor should you ignore the opinions of those closest to you. Their ideas may not be that different from your own.

Leo (July 23 - August 23) Everyone seems to be in each other’s way this week and no one’s prepared to give way. You might think you’ve seen it all when it comes to others’ negligence, but past scenarios have been mere dress rehearsals. Fortunately all things and people eventually move on – so optimism, faith and money are bound to come out of their tailspin soon. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Destiny or synchronicity, call it what you like – your life is about to change. If there are important choices to make, trust your intuition. Do you feel that events seem to be progressing with little input from you? Don’t fret. Most Virgos are now surrounded by people they can trust. And you know it. Libra (September 23 - October 23) Many Librans should finally hear news which puts an end to frustrating delays. Life feels less regimented. It’s also a major money week with cash flowing in as well as out. Neglected romance may also revive. Singles feel more confident about brandishing their assets, both personal and financial. Something for everyone, it seems.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) People think differently from one another. Allow for it. Stop trying to force people to fit your life, or force yourself to fit in theirs – because it won’t work. The more you impose your will on others, the greater the resistance. The weeks ahead call for co-operation. Sure, there’ll be some stress, but you need not cope alone. Tactfully. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Rest is pretty much out of the question this week. Demanding work schedules put a stop to fun, but the financial rewards should more than make up for it. At best, you’ll squeeze in a short-lived flirtation. That should let off some steam. If self-discipline is one of your life lessons, you’re a strong candidate for the repeat class right now. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Just when you’re searching for a deeper meaning in life, the world shows itself to be more superficial than you’d imagined. Partners could easily play a part in this. Don't worry. Nothing’s permanent – disappointment included. Even though that right sense of balance can be elusive, luck turns your way again very soon.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Your ambitions continue to take top priority, with sorting out your finances coming a close second. Any get-rich-quick schemes are sure to leave you disappointed, so be realistic where cash flow is concerned. If you need to take out a loan, don’t go ahead until you’ve read all the small print. It’s a week for caution. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)